Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Symons Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $315,020; Southeast Asset Advisors Has Boosted Its Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC) Position by $704,625

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 9,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,110 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $85.25. About 49,384 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 20/03/2018 – Metrolinx, Jacobs Team Release Feasibility Study on Hydrogen-Powered Train Technology; 31/05/2018 – Jacobs Wins FEMA Puerto Rico Response Contract; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 28/03/2018 – DOLLARDAYS REPORTS JIM JACOBS AS NEW CFO

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 4,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,524 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, down from 135,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.6. About 90,329 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,572 are owned by Blb&B Advisors Ltd. Cibc Ww Markets Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 348,374 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 48,740 were accumulated by Forte Ltd Llc Adv. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 600 shares. Skylands Ltd Co owns 15,550 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 6,695 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc reported 0.02% stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Andra Ap holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 56,600 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 17,454 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Sg Americas Lc has invested 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 5,268 shares.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jacobs Wins Contract to Provide Construction Phase Services for WuXi Biologics Biomanufacturing Facility – PRNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jacobs to Deliver Integrated Project Services for Construction of New Australian Embassy in Washington DC – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Engineering Is A Great Long-Term Buy And Hold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Tru Communication Of Delaware has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 13,116 shares. Conning holds 0.11% or 45,373 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 5,036 shares stake. Madison stated it has 0.22% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wright Investors Ser reported 7,569 shares. The New Jersey-based Reaves W H has invested 3.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pittenger Anderson, a Nebraska-based fund reported 7,775 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.02% or 8,369 shares. Duncker Streett And has invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 423 are owned by Shelton Cap Management. Moreover, Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York has 0.74% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Utah Retirement Systems has 143,388 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,129 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.