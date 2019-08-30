Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder St James Investment Company Lowered Stake as Stock Declined; Holder Beck Mack & Oliver Lifted Centurylink Com (CTL) Position

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 449,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 6.87M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.32M, up from 6.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 2.94 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 329,480 shares as the company's stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 644,150 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.38M, down from 973,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $61.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.06M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) by 12,479 shares to 58,926 shares, valued at $58.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 21,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,251 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of stock. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 52,320 shares to 122,695 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS).