Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder St James Investment Company Has Decreased Stake; Royce Value Tr (RVT) Holder Yakira Capital Management Cut Stake

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 329,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 644,150 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.38M, down from 973,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.41 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 268,137 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 292,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 256,398 shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 64,347 shares. Girard Prtnrs holds 0.37% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 26,143 shares. Caprock reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 905,878 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 91,661 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 110,570 shares. Somerset Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mufg Americas Hldg reported 0.01% stake. Blair William & Communications Il invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Nevada-based Navellier Associate Inc has invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0.24% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability accumulated 4,326 shares. Amer Asset Mgmt Inc has 13,854 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 52,320 shares to 122,695 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 26,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 681,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock or 1,965 shares.

