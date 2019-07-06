Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder South State Has Raised Holding; As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stock Value Declined, Holder First Hawaiian Bank Lowered by $630,238 Its Holding

South State Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 4,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,867 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 41,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.49M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 56.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 10,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,161 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $487,000, down from 18,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.85. About 486,173 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP)

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.64 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.88 per share. TAP’s profit will be $354.80 million for 8.67 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 215.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdings Ag accumulated 73,781 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Citadel Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Independent Order Of Foresters has 4,070 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc holds 53,365 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 8,000 shares. Atlanta Capital L L C reported 0.01% stake. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 7,392 shares. Huntington Comml Bank accumulated 10,780 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kames Public Limited Co invested 0.07% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Nordea Invest Management owns 341,833 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Gp holds 0% or 20,568 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 38,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Qci Asset Mngmt Inc owns 160 shares.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TJX) by 19,470 shares to 99,189 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group Inc/The (VV) by 4,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 216,762 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited Company invested in 7,101 shares or 0.35% of the stock. British Columbia Inv accumulated 0.15% or 235,677 shares. Utd Asset Strategies reported 74,177 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt holds 13,018 shares. Victory invested in 0.05% or 273,866 shares. Moreover, Adage Cap Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Glenmede Trust Co Na has 0.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 259,435 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Illinois-based Brookstone Capital Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lowe Brockenbrough And Co Inc invested in 33,517 shares. 38,095 are owned by Shufro Rose Ltd Liability. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 114,033 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Chase Invest Counsel Corp has invested 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Natl Bank Of Omaha holds 3,150 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 3,399 shares to 400 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,974 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

