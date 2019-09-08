Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder South State Has Lifted Position by $318,820 as Share Value Declined; Daiwa Securities Group Trimmed Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $880,065

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 16,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 168,694 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06M, down from 185,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.64M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month; 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 now certified to run on Cloudera 5; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch

South State Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 4,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 45,867 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 41,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.74M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Capital LP holds 0.02% or 3,712 shares. Moreover, Tctc Holding Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Patten And Patten Inc Tn stated it has 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Financial Bank Of The West holds 0.1% or 11,190 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 4,640 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office. Contravisory Invest reported 5,826 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 18,375 shares. Bollard Gp Inc has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 178,185 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 84 are owned by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Finemark Bank & Trust And Tru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 10,839 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management has invested 0.51% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cutler Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.31% or 9,840 shares in its portfolio.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Cl A (NYSE:DATA) by 6,821 shares to 45,466 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) by 84,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,710 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Investment Prtn Limited Company holds 1.04 million shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Moreover, Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fiduciary reported 233,518 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors invested in 0.03% or 11,520 shares. Puzo Michael J has 23,900 shares. Seizert Prns Limited Liability Company holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 570,058 shares. Gradient Invests has invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 1.61 million shares. Hudson Valley Invest Adv stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Aspen Invest Inc has 8,097 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Capital Inv Counsel reported 57,288 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan, a Missouri-based fund reported 153,300 shares. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Natixis Advsrs LP reported 1.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 98,732 shares.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) by 657,927 shares to 3.39M shares, valued at $345.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 114,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg (NYSE:CHGG).