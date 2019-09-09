Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Schnieders Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Share Value Rose While Auxier Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 3,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 31,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 34,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 5.31 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 56.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,775 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 10,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.74 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Covia Holdings (NYSE:CVIA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 86% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)â€™s Upcoming 1.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,075 are owned by Reliant Inv Limited Liability. Aviva Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 286,246 shares. Focused Wealth Inc stated it has 2,565 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Com reported 408 shares. Da Davidson And Co accumulated 0.04% or 30,977 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1,391 shares. Dodge Cox owns 4,512 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Argent Tru holds 0.25% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 31,666 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 26,396 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 614,306 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Ls Invest Advsrs Llc reported 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested in 34,224 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp reported 5,910 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.