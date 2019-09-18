Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder National Pension Service Raised Stake by $1.54 Million; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Duquesne Family Office Has Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Declined

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 5,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 534,160 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $196.21M, down from 539,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $298.6. About 4.82 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Expands Growth In International Markets; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama will produce films and TV shows for Netflix. via @verge; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions. $NFLX; 04/05/2018 – Safe, Netflix – `quality cast, slick script’; 27/04/2018 – Long seen as one of the last frontiers of consumer cloud services, companies have been attempting to go the way of Netflix and Spotify by bringing video games to the cloud; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plans $1 billion European investment drive – FT; 02/05/2018 – SSRN-Stanf [Reg]: Another Netflix Disruption: A Transparent Board; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu

National Pension Service increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 20,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 729,348 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.39 million, up from 709,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 2.97M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has 0.29% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 13,674 shares. Prudential invested in 0.34% or 2.85 million shares. Palladium Prns Limited Liability Company reported 78,683 shares stake. Oarsman invested 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 6.46M shares. Amg National Tru Bancorp owns 5,247 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs accumulated 140,778 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 8,178 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Capital Advsr Inc Ok has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tompkins Financial owns 3,902 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 37,126 are owned by Commercial Bank Of Hawaii. Sterling Capital Llc has 2,958 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh invested in 0.06% or 73,510 shares. Cim Investment Mangement owns 7,882 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners, a Nebraska-based fund reported 13,911 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put AAR (NYSE:AIR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 13% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Needs Clarification – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 148,028 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $23.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 81,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 71.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 1.58M shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $53.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 652,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Disney’s Bundle Has Netflix in Its Sights – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Netflix Stock Might Win in the Recession – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Apple TV+’s Price Is So Low – Nasdaq” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple’s Aggressive TV+ Pricing Heats Up Streaming Competition – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix’s Market Share Is Shrinking, but It’s Still the King of Video Streaming – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Selz Ltd Llc reported 16,600 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance reported 338,433 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Capstone Advsr Lc holds 0.04% or 16,289 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Whittier Trust Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Baystate Wealth Ltd reported 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 89,030 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus reported 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sei Invs has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cidel Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 520 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins has 84,965 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 54,968 shares. Private Tru Co Na holds 0.12% or 1,635 shares.