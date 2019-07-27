Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Upped Its Stake by $485,716 as Stock Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 6,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,946 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.07M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 5,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,668 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 24,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab)

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Counselors Inc invested in 232,445 shares. Knott David M owns 5,000 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Legacy Private Tru invested in 0.49% or 51,459 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca holds 1.70M shares. Farmers Bancshares holds 0.4% or 9,031 shares in its portfolio. 2,850 are held by Fcg Llc. Patten Patten Tn invested in 175,540 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Oxbow Advsr Lc invested in 80,588 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Duff Phelps Investment reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Roosevelt Group Inc reported 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Perkins Coie Tru has 22,421 shares. First Financial Corp In reported 10,517 shares. Moreover, Arrow Finance has 0.18% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9,496 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt owns 220,210 shares or 3.02% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Limited Company owns 142,827 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,090 shares to 12,681 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Mgmt stated it has 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Charter Trust Com owns 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 17,918 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 618 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 3,556 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 162,181 are held by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp. Covington Cap Mngmt reported 81,468 shares. Community Natl Bank Na reported 52,982 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Reaves W H holds 1.21M shares or 3.06% of its portfolio. Moody Bancshares Division holds 0.1% or 48,513 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Gp holds 270,656 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Maine-based Vigilant Cap Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The California-based Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).