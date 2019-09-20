Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Raised Its Holding by $711,634 as Stock Value Declined; Centerbridge Partners LP Holding in Pg&E (PCG) Boosted by $63.25 Million as Stock Declined

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 256.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 9,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 12,851 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $994,000, up from 3,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $81.06. About 3.07M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 42.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 9.62 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.59 million, up from 6.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.21% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 7.93 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 25,542 shares stake. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 5.77M shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd has invested 0.11% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). National Bank holds 12,462 shares. Lpl Fin Llc reported 43,230 shares. Mechanics Natl Bank Department has 16,113 shares. Bluefin Trading Lc reported 44,696 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 460,108 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lonestar Mgmt Limited Co has 320,000 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Csat Advisory Lp reported 454 shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 30,233 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc owns 1.19 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 13,923 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Comm New York owns 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 12,535 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 186,151 shares in its portfolio.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 16,868 shares to 15,281 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 5,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.35% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 64,016 shares in its portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth reported 17,675 shares. Ballentine Partners stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bb&T Corp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 170,362 shares. Mai Management invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Keybank National Association Oh holds 230,066 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Fund has invested 0.26% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Highlander Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). New York-based Beech Hill Advsrs Inc has invested 0.39% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Grimes Com reported 10,916 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 3,663 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Plc owns 754,569 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 90,224 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.