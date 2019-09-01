Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Raised Stake; Two Sigma Securities Continues to Hold Holding in Baidu (Call) (BIDU)

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 27,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 597,877 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.83M, up from 570,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.41 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500.

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) (BIDU) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 70,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57M, up from 68,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 2.44M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 7,586 shares. 19,420 were accumulated by Lederer & Assocs Counsel Ca. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 122 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 152,626 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 162 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Company reported 3,700 shares stake. North Star Investment Mngmt owns 6,761 shares. Premier Asset Management Limited Co invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Andra Ap has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cadence Commercial Bank Na invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). D L Carlson Inc holds 0.09% or 4,106 shares. Welch Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,943 shares. Moreover, Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt Co has 1.47% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.27M shares. Creative Planning accumulated 110,570 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 53,800 shares to 320,200 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 113,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 738,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).