Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Lifted Position by $868,832; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shareholder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Cut Position by $570,000 as Share Price Declined

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $104.4. About 215,596 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 11,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 140,467 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, up from 129,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.48. About 701,806 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.06% stake. First Manhattan has 350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fdx Advisors Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Rothschild & Co Asset Mgmt Us, a New York-based fund reported 544,835 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Citigroup owns 40,836 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,016 shares. Hudock Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Whittier Trust Co accumulated 3,000 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 33,371 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Shapiro Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 2,000 shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 130,446 shares. Systematic Financial LP reported 43,057 shares.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,190 activity.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $911.92 million for 5.99 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 83,247 shares to 3,364 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 26,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 652,601 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory Service has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.01% or 2,134 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated reported 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sandy Spring Bancshares stated it has 24,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited invested in 87,800 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Earnest Limited Liability reported 405 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc reported 5,560 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 161,758 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Capital Inc owns 2,448 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co holds 8,324 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Stoneridge Invest Prns Ltd Liability Com has 69,526 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Shelton Management holds 0.02% or 423 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 28,423 shares. Davis R M holds 0.01% or 2,680 shares in its portfolio. Cortland Advisers Ltd Co reported 2.33% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

