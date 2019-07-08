Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Boosted Its Holding by $863,740; Grimes & Company Decreased Kimberly (KMB) Position by $1.14 Million as Valuation Rose

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 186.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 11,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,469 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 6,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 59,532 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 9,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,653 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, down from 91,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $137.55. About 20,847 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Mgmt invested in 6,183 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 178,185 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill reported 4,662 shares. North Management Corp owns 6,790 shares. First Bank & Trust Trust Company Of Newtown has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). M&T Bankshares stated it has 260,427 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.30 million shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 3,050 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Limited invested in 106,710 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White has 1.82% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 73,056 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Private Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Zimmer LP accumulated 1.67% or 1.83 million shares. 1.47M were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA) by 20,644 shares to 35,591 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 17,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,361 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $560.39M for 21.10 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

