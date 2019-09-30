Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Decreased Position as Shares Declined; Longwood Capital Partners Has Increased Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Position

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 45.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 527,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 640,089 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.49M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 1.03 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 55,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 384,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06M, up from 328,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.23% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 330,497 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 20/04/2018 – Biotech companies Alnylam, Dicerna settle trade secrets case; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS; 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $20.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold DRNA shares while 21 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.15 million shares or 2.31% less from 46.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sphera Funds Mgmt Ltd holds 314,642 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,212 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Management Limited accumulated 0% or 22,263 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 56,817 shares. State Street Corp invested in 1.80M shares or 0% of the stock. Ra Management Llc owns 2.46 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 216,914 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Llp has 29,386 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Corporation invested in 0% or 683,682 shares. Fmr Llc stated it has 667,948 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 63,923 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 79,715 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 1.33 million shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90 million for 17.64 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $735.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avangrid Inc by 103,870 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $72.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First City Capital holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,253 shares. Moreover, Kings Point Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,100 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 245,132 shares. First Personal Fin Ser holds 307 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr invested in 1,669 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Chemung Canal Tru Co invested in 1.22% or 67,590 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 184,541 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Magellan Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 313,595 shares. Philadelphia invested in 12,770 shares. 5.60 million are owned by Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Perella Weinberg Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 20,374 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 10.92M shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 48,702 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Com Limited has 0.49% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.