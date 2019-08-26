Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Brookstone Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $377,872; Salesforce Com (CRM) Valuation Declined While Light Street Capital Management Cut Position by $24.24 Million

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 4,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 26,908 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 21,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $76.84. About 1.49 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR)

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 153,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 187,990 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.77 million, down from 341,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $155.13. About 8.23 million shares traded or 7.77% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK, worth $149,998.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 430.92 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

