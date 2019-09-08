Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Blb&B Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $304,000; Aew Capital Management LP Cut Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) Position as Valuation Declined

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 87,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The hedge fund held 1.61M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.27M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 759,498 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession — Leslie D. Hale To Become President And Chief Executive Officer; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR DECREASED 0.7%; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5 million; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO ROLES OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NEAR TERM; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS -RLJ LODGING TRUST SHOULD FORM SPECIAL COMMITTEE FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES IN LIGHT OF “UNDERVALUATION”, BUYER INTEREST LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust: Current CEO Ross Bierkan to Retire, Effective at the End of His Employment Agreement on Aug 22; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVES RLJ LODGING TRUST’S BOARD COMPOSITION CHANGE IS “NECESSARY”; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 14,818 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 10,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.70 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%

Analysts await RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. RLJ’s profit will be $80.89M for 8.85 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by RLJ Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.88% negative EPS growth.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) by 742,500 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $100.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 4,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $163,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,728 are held by Virtu Lc. Proshare Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 590,782 shares. D E Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 83,913 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research Inc reported 154,848 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 2.32 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 750 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 211,088 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 14,536 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 14,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 20,959 shares. Aew Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.81% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Oppenheimer Communications holds 112,631 shares. Moreover, Rech Global has 0.6% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 2,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Merchants Corporation invested in 0.17% or 13,687 shares. Moreover, Tompkins has 0.07% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,162 shares. Wexford Lp reported 26,105 shares. Heritage Investors Management holds 0.01% or 2,883 shares. Moreover, Godsey Gibb has 2.17% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Andra Ap accumulated 0.17% or 77,500 shares. 3,200 are held by Cibc Mkts. Bragg Fincl holds 0.46% or 45,738 shares. Stephens Ar owns 176,325 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,838 shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel, a California-based fund reported 4,400 shares.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,380 shares to 33,254 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,671 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 1,965 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.