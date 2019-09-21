Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Amg Funds Lifted Position by $802,186 as Stock Price Declined; Lyon Street Capital Lowered Position in Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) by $348,777

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 144.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 10,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 17,634 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, up from 7,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 8.13M shares traded or 110.68% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) by 42.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 26,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The hedge fund held 37,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $515,000, down from 63,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $635.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 510,241 shares traded or 36.43% up from the average. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT)

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 46.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.3 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $6.33M for 25.13 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $283,185 activity.

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26 million and $58.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Funko Inc by 70,339 shares to 90,954 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 43,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

