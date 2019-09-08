Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder American International Group Increased Holding; Goldman Sachs Group Continues to Hold Holding in Innophos Holdings (IPHS)

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 45,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 264,611 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29M, up from 218,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.70M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Innophos Holdings Inc (IPHS) by 27.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 38,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.06% . The institutional investor held 176,365 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 137,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Innophos Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 40,378 shares traded. Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has declined 39.80% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHS News: 03/04/2018 – VP Brodheim Disposes 293 Of Innophos Holdings Inc; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q EPS 55c; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 55C; 29/03/2018 Innophos Holdings Director James Zallie to Resign From Board, Effective April 1; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS REITERATES YR DOUBLE-DIGIT REV. GROWTH VIEW; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Innophos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHS); 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Backs FY18 Guidance of 12%-14% Rev Growth; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

