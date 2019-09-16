Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Alps Advisors Decreased Its Holding; As Alibaba Adr (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raised Its Holding by $20.13 Million

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 34,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 502,272 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.84M, down from 536,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 1.34 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Adr (BABA) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 119,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.00M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $176.13. About 7.71 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “When should Alibaba list in Hong Kong? – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: WMT, BABA, LOW, XLNX, Bitcoin – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will acquire a cross-border e-commerce business unit, Kaola – Live Trading News” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “STMP or BABA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Kaola Acquisition Enhances Market Leadership – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itauunibanadr P (NYSE:ITUB) by 189,368 shares to 19.27M shares, valued at $181.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 118% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 63% – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Travelers Uses 3-D Technology from HOVER to Help Make Property Damage Inspections Quicker and Safer – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $13.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:REGI) by 29,012 shares to 75,541 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortuna Silver (NYSE:FSM) by 204,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 929,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stadion Money Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,042 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 12,125 shares. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hartford Management accumulated 127,303 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 107,179 shares. First Financial Bank Trust owns 22,595 shares. Symons Cap Mngmt holds 4.19% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 130,607 shares. Crow Point Prns Ltd Co accumulated 264,827 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc has 33,857 shares. Triangle Wealth Management invested in 0.7% or 17,675 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 10,221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Essex reported 2,948 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc owns 8.73M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.