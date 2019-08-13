Dominion Energy (D) Share Value Declined While Symons Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holder Marketfield Asset Management Cut Its Stake

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 1,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 24,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 26,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $154.29. About 397,344 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 4,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 131,524 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, down from 135,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $75.27. About 1.37 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invs reported 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Fiera holds 0.01% or 20,146 shares. Moreover, Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 150,102 shares. Saturna Cap has 1.54% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 300,000 shares. Huntington Bancshares, Ohio-based fund reported 169,331 shares. Zebra Management Lc reported 1,782 shares. Cetera Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,091 shares. Plante Moran Fin Lc owns 17 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 2,832 shares. 2,904 are held by Cleararc Capital Inc. Ledyard Savings Bank invested in 13,345 shares. Da Davidson & accumulated 32,245 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 44,709 shares. Motco holds 240 shares.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.10M for 17.22 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70B and $235.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc holds 3,043 shares. Oarsman reported 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Oakbrook Ltd owns 25,515 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com holds 5,700 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 114,033 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sky Invest Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,543 shares. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated accumulated 597,877 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Incorporated has invested 1.82% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 16,345 were accumulated by Marco Invest. Earnest accumulated 405 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,648 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 77,728 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp accumulated 350 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Regent Inv Mngmt owns 2,702 shares. Tcw owns 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 13,296 shares.

