Dominion Energy (D) Share Value Declined While St James Investment Company Has Decreased Holding; Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Holder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Cut Its Position

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 329,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 644,150 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.38 million, down from 973,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.59 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 68.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 10,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 4,998 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 15,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $126.34. About 935,077 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 341,022 shares. Wills Fincl Group has 4.65% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stewart And Patten Commerce Limited Liability Company reported 2,698 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based Patten Group has invested 0.5% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 230,354 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.24% or 69,851 shares. 1.18 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Ameriprise owns 1.82 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.19% stake. Howe & Rusling Incorporated reported 2,438 shares. The Maryland-based First United National Bank has invested 1.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Willingdon Wealth accumulated 27,228 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 153,482 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Natixis Ltd Partnership reported 60,916 shares stake. Old Dominion Mgmt reported 111,838 shares stake.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 73,911 shares to 827,029 shares, valued at $36.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 40,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 68,796 shares to 107,866 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 6,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).