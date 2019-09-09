Dominion Energy (D) Share Value Declined While Nuwave Investment Management Cut by $805,869 Its Stake; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Taurus Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 138,622 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.32 million, down from 141,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $217.55. About 1.96M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 9,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 49 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 9,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.6. About 2.86M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $939.08 million for 16.65 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 24.50 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23,985 shares to 24,810 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

