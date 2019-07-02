Dominion Energy (D) Share Price Rose While Toth Financial Advisory Increased Its Holding; Discovery Capital Management Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT) Has Cut as Market Value Declined

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 364,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 423,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.31M, down from 787,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $135.93. About 2.35M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018; 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Office Changes; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar lifts 2018 outlook on robust global demand; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 135.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 22,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,489 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 16,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 2.35M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 10.89 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

