Dominion Energy (D) Share Price Declined While Luminus Management Has Trimmed Position by $5.40 Million; As Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Great Point Partners Cut by $13.33 Million Its Holding

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 1.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 5.96 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.48 million, down from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 249,045 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL PLANS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED BIOCRYST/IDERA MERGER; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT OPPOSES BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSE; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IDERA BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT IDERA STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” PROPOSED MERGER AT IDERA SPECIAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Idera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 05/04/2018 – BioCryst Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST AND IDERA SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10, 2018; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL SAYS HAS “SERIOUS CONCERNS” ABOUT BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSED DEAL WITH IDERA AND ITS “DILUTIVE IMPACT” ON BIOCRYST SHAREHOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With Idera Pharmaceuticals; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW CLINICAL DATA ON IDERA’S IMO-2125 PROGRAM WILL BE AVAILABLE PRIOR TO VOTE; 23/04/2018 – DJ BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCRX)

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 71,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 1.88 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.05M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 2.95 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 10,375 shares to 131,258 shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) by 6.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 1.82M shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department invested in 0.02% or 3,135 shares. Moody Bancshares Trust Division reported 48,513 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Burney invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 62,968 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.2% or 3.61M shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability holds 0% or 104 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Rech Company holds 17,800 shares. Kistler owns 3,364 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Parametric Associates stated it has 2.01 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn invested 0.33% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Canal Insurance Company invested in 34,528 shares. 18,978 are owned by Heritage Wealth. Navellier And Associates Inc reported 0.07% stake. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $27,310 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cheyne Cap Management (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.38% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Swiss Financial Bank holds 139,900 shares. Sei Invs Com holds 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 59,358 shares. Principal Grp Inc Incorporated reported 31,037 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco has 882,910 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability reported 4,000 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.32M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 49,111 are held by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The accumulated 71,800 shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 22,429 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Jpmorgan Chase Com invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 199,545 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $65.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.