Dominion Energy (D) Position Maintained by Linscomb & Williams Inc; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Raised Its Nvidia (Put) (NVDA) Stake

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 5,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,986 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, up from 57,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.46. About 2.48 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NVDA) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $162.43. About 8.65M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 1.19M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (Call) (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 1,899 shares to 376,917 shares, valued at $71.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,331 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.