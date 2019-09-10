Dominion Energy (D) Position Maintained by Blue Chip Partners Inc; Premier Asset Managment Raised Its Holding in At&T (T) as Stock Price Rose

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 9,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 130,077 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, up from 120,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 2.88 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 12,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 58,895 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 46,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 43.69M shares traded or 48.90% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T says vetting lapse led to ‘mistake’ of hiring Trump fixer; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,492 shares to 66,175 shares, valued at $12.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 80,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,999 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Genpact (NYSE:G) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Roku Stock is a Long-term Winner With Short-term Valuation Risks – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is PulteGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:PHM) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc stated it has 827,433 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Boltwood holds 0.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 12,251 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Capstone Financial Advisors stated it has 8,505 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.46% or 214,348 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 27.85 million shares. North Star Investment Management Corp reported 1.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fenimore Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 9,520 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 28.67 million shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Company owns 6.19M shares. 8.94M are held by Hsbc Public Ltd Company. Biondo Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.76% or 97,115 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Com invested in 9,005 shares.