Dominion Energy (D) Position Maintained by Atlanta Capital Group; As Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Edgar Lomax Co Lowered Its Stake by $34.44 Million

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 80.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 5,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,433 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 3.05 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) by 67.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 331,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,411 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28M, down from 487,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 5.14 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust by 57,049 shares to 438,464 shares, valued at $15.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 13,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,409 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Capital Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 400 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 13,492 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Asset Management One holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 445,107 shares. Aull Monroe Inv Management reported 0.29% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Shine Investment Advisory Ser invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 178,185 shares. Minnesota-based Gradient Investments Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 26,143 were accumulated by Girard Prtn. Cadence Cap Lc owns 62,053 shares. Thomasville Bank owns 41,816 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Lp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cap Wealth Planning Ltd invested in 6,116 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Adage Prtnrs Gp Lc reported 717,715 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 131,350 shares to 353,837 shares, valued at $45.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Cp Del Com (NYSE:OXY) by 26,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,153 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 26.83 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. The insider Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Boys Arnold And has 1.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bbva Compass Savings Bank Incorporated holds 182,906 shares. Northstar Grp Inc owns 0.73% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,757 shares. First Amer Bancorp accumulated 113,020 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc owns 1,792 shares. Amer Economic Planning Group Adv owns 8,785 shares. Aspen Investment Incorporated has 0.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.39% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% or 3,408 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc invested in 0.11% or 8,053 shares. Plancorp Ltd Co has 34,908 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division holds 63,270 shares. Aldebaran Fincl holds 2.64% or 36,035 shares in its portfolio. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 5,797 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.