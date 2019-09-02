Dominion Energy (D) Position Increased by Rare Infrastructure Ltd; Vr Advisory Services LTD Lowered Its Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Position by $659,535 as Market Valuation Rose

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 7,338 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC – AS FIRST STEP CO TO PERFORM QIAGEN TECHNOLOGY VALIDATION TASKS FOR DIAGNOSIS OF VARIOUS TUMOR TYPES; 07/03/2018 NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS SIGNING OF FINAL AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT THE END OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS FY 2017 NET PROFIT EUR 83.7 MLN VS EUR 53.5 MLN IN 2016; 13/04/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Acquires New Vessel to Support Bulk Fleet; 27/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS RENEWS DEAL WITH HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO QUIRON DEXEUS UNTIL END OF 2022; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS DEAL HAS INITIAL DURATION OF THREE YEARS, EXTENDABLE ANNUALLY BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANL); 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT IN ONCOLOGICAL DIAGNOSIS WITH GERMAN DIAGNOSTIC MULTINATIONAL QIAGEN; 14/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT – ACQUISITION PRICE TO €5.7 MN. , IT WILL FULLY RESTORE FOR €1.3 MN (TOTAL INVESTMENT €7 MN)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 151.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 928,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.00 million, up from 610,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.62 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc by 372,178 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $25.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Paul Koonce to Retire From Dominion Energy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Covia Holdings (NYSE:CVIA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 86% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 42% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Registered Invest Advisor invested in 0.3% or 7,113 shares. Zimmer LP stated it has 1.83 million shares. 423 were accumulated by Shelton Cap Mngmt. National Pension Serv has 709,325 shares. Eastern Savings Bank has 0.22% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 43,741 shares. First Bank & Of Newtown accumulated 7,466 shares. Moreover, Rh Dinel Investment Counsel Incorporated has 0.33% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Willingdon Wealth Management owns 0.51% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 27,228 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 31,657 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 35,744 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.67% or 225,216 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.18% or 830,520 shares. Horan Lc reported 266 shares. Cambridge Trust Company stated it has 10,427 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 8,035 shares.

Analysts await Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 52.63% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.19 per share. PANL’s profit will be $12.89 million for 2.69 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 222.22% EPS growth.