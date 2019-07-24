Dominion Energy (D) Position Increased by Electron Capital Partners Llc; As Nice LTD (NICE) Share Price Rose, Dsm Capital Partners Raised Its Stake

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 5,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,265 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 44,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $149.28. About 105,926 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/04/2018 – NICE Tender Offer Valued at $2.70/Share; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018 RegTech Awards; 28/03/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – NICE PICKED BY GOVOLUTION TO STREAMLINE CONSUMER PAYMENTS; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-lnvents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Rev $335.4M; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service; 26/03/2018 – NICE Robotic Process Automation Rated a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 807,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.52M, up from 360,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.14. About 1.63 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bankshares has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Oppenheimer & Inc accumulated 112,631 shares. 1,669 are owned by Hussman Strategic Advsrs. Sasco Capital Ct has invested 4.56% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Glenview National Bank Tru Dept holds 0.13% or 4,100 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Prtn Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,863 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Parsons Management Ri holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,580 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 273,866 shares. Tobam invested in 353,961 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 122 shares stake. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Zimmer Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 1.67% or 1.83M shares. Endurance Wealth Inc owns 0.4% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 31,657 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc Limited Company has invested 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares to 56,279 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 190,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

