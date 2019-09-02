Dominion Energy (D) Position Held by Schnieders Capital Management Llc; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.38 Million

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 56.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,775 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 10,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.62 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 68,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.37M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of stock was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "If You Had Bought Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 42% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance" on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance" published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on June 30, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.39 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 944 shares to 19,533 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha" on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha" on August 30, 2019.