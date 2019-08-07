Dominion Energy (D) Position Held by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc; Hyman Charles D Has Raised Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stake by $1.60 Million

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 45,738 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 38,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 7.60 million shares traded or 91.95% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 13,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 152,620 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.07 million, up from 139,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 901,294 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of -7.5% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think DR Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.60M shares. Stoneridge Inv Prns has invested 1.57% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 2.01 million shares. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 141,174 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership accumulated 0.13% or 23,772 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 61,773 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Pinnacle accumulated 0.33% or 53,182 shares. Huntington Bancorporation stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pitcairn owns 3,840 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 1St Source National Bank holds 0.05% or 7,763 shares. Interactive accumulated 335 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Reliant Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 4,075 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Cullinan Assoc holds 9,598 shares. Korea Investment Corporation has 0.19% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 560,329 shares.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vulcan Materials Co (Holding Co) (VMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Company Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 23,816 are held by Jefferies Group Ltd Co. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 56,000 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 5,738 shares. Daiwa Securities holds 53,818 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.46M shares stake. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 1,531 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 107,999 shares. Blair William Company Il holds 0.02% or 30,337 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 399 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 0% or 14,136 shares. Td Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Bridges Inv has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Alyeska Gru Inc LP invested in 4,587 shares.