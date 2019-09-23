Dominion Energy (D) Position Held by Amalgamated Bank; Elk Creek Partners Increased Rexnord New (RXN) Holding by $371,190

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (RXN) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 12,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 445,201 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, up from 432,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 175,986 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $420M TO $440M; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rexnord Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RXN); 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 17,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 115,120 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90 million, up from 97,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.92. About 2.32 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 14,037 shares to 322,222 shares, valued at $15.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 31,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,098 shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold RXN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 104.00 million shares or 1.66% more from 102.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 76,899 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 89,548 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.46% or 2.00M shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research holds 0.01% or 76,155 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 0.03% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 8,082 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation owns 71,720 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorp reported 195,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 30,157 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.13% or 529,050 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Liability Company holds 510,764 shares. 245,722 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.14% or 36,040 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Res has 0.02% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Geode Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 1.37M shares. 78,500 are owned by Weiss Multi.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 479 shares to 3,251 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,765 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.