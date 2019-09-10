Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Declined While United Asset Strategies Has Decreased Its Position; Arcbest (ARCB) Holder Burney Co Increased Stake by $4.91 Million

Burney Co increased its stake in Arcbest Corp (ARCB) by 2419.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 163,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.38% . The institutional investor held 170,477 shares of the trucking freight and courier services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 6,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Arcbest Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 185,505 shares traded. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has declined 33.19% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCB News: 23/03/2018 – ArcBest Among 100 Best Companies to Work for in Texas; 16/04/2018 – ArcBest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ArcBest Among Transport Topics’ Top Freight Brokerage Firms of 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ ArcBest Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARCB); 10/05/2018 – ARCBEST CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS PER DAY DECREASE 9.4 PERCENT; 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 22/05/2018 – ARCB: Explosion at ABF Freight in Parma leaves 1 injured; 24/04/2018 – Hillcrest Asset Buys New 1% Position in ArcBest

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 42.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 55,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 74,177 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 130,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.67. About 3.51 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,706 shares to 37,296 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 18,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,625 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $939.14M for 16.67 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 22,816 shares to 43,053 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).