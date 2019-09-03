Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Declined While Texas Permanent School Fund Has Raised Its Position; Noble Energy (NBL) Market Valuation Declined While Proshare Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $1.10 Million

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 45,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 197,355 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 243,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 4.76M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Noble Energy at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED FIRM CAPACITY FOR 100 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (MBBL/D) FOR A 10-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING AT PIPELINE START-UP; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $49; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q EPS $1.14; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES NOBLE ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 23/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 23,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 155,501 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92 million, up from 132,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.8. About 3.02 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.04% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 4.54M shares. Frontier Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.33% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Guggenheim Lc invested in 0.02% or 100,214 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 307,086 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Korea Invest has 0.06% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 518,569 shares. Primecap Ca holds 2.13M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp holds 98,506 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Amp Cap Invsts Limited invested in 121,234 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cwm Lc has 1,446 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 41,304 shares stake. Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 37,455 shares.

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% EPS growth.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 33,854 shares to 262,612 shares, valued at $14.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 9,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corp invested 0.68% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 5,910 are held by Fiera Cap. Eqis Cap Mngmt owns 3,245 shares. Gm Advisory Gp has invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt holds 6,850 shares. Adirondack accumulated 0.19% or 3,628 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 21,679 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 14,918 shares. Leavell Investment owns 0.14% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 16,791 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 14,334 shares stake. D L Carlson Group owns 4,106 shares. Hilton Management Limited Liability accumulated 162 shares or 0% of the stock. New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 170,912 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

