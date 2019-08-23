Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Declined While Sunbelt Securities Raised Holding by $520,980; Suntrust Bks (STI) Stock Value Rose While Fifth Third Bancorp Has Trimmed Its Position by $389,400

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 129.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 6,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 12,152 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.52. About 3.51 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 13,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, down from 20,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $60.93. About 1.66M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97 AT QTR-END; 24/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Suntrust Banks Inc $850m 7Y +108; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – SiteOne Landscape at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 6,565 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 22,248 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Chem Savings Bank invested in 3,856 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co, a New York-based fund reported 2,644 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt accumulated 11,050 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsr Limited has 0.03% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Curbstone Mgmt has 0.13% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund invested in 8,813 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 44,282 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.03% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 4,171 shares. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership owns 0.08% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 9,034 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 1,913 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Continental Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 41,492 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank has 48,943 shares.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BB&T shareholders approve merger, ‘Truist’ name – Triad Business Journal” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SunTrust Shareholders Approve Merger with BB&T to Form Truist – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunTrust Banks declares $0.56 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Foundation Awards $2.7 Million in Grants to Winners of the 2019 Lighting the Way Awards – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 6,977 shares to 113,153 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 10,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $636.45M for 10.73 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 41,400 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Assetmark holds 0% or 4,686 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 4,698 shares. Cambridge Tru invested in 10,427 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brown Advisory stated it has 182,640 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 19,380 were reported by Gamco Invsts Et Al. American Natl Registered Inv Advisor reported 0.3% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Opus Investment stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hl Financial Lc owns 63,774 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 481,110 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 7,330 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank holds 0.8% or 209,116 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 0.31% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Private Wealth Advsr has 0.15% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,102 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Nautilus’s (NYSE:NLS) Devastating 94% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Share Price Is Down 52% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.