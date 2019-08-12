Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Declined While Schnieders Capital Management Upped Position; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $6.66 Million

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 56.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,775 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 10,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $74.17. About 3.10M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 92.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 54,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,211 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $519,000, down from 58,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $121.41. About 3.05M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 0.11% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Raymond James And reported 0.25% stake. Rare Infra Ltd holds 8.07% or 1.54M shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,659 shares. Cap Inc Ok reported 32,300 shares stake. Korea Corporation holds 0.19% or 560,329 shares. Connecticut-based Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Johnson Group invested in 0.02% or 3,609 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bryn Mawr Tru has 15,546 shares. Prudential Plc has 603,213 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Lederer & Inv Counsel Ca stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 5.92M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Verity Asset Management Incorporated invested in 8,839 shares or 0.78% of the stock.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of stock was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,325 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Spectrum Gp, Indiana-based fund reported 1,246 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 119,559 shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 100,000 are owned by Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Llc. Invest House Ltd Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Amer Assets Inv Ltd has 87,670 shares. Moreover, Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc has 1.85% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Meeder Asset Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 72,251 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.31% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 36,968 shares. Natl Investment Service Inc Wi has invested 1.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Investec Asset Management North America owns 0.26% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 22,682 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.93% or 11,540 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Incorporated reported 20,277 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Dock Street Asset Mngmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,720 shares to 47,654 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).