Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Declined While New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Increased by $615,676 Its Stake; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Price Rose, Holder Kcm Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $471,156

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 8,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 63,773 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, up from 55,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.41M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 33,657 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, down from 36,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 2.95M shares traded or 26.10% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V) by 4,800 shares to 146,484 shares, valued at $22.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,924 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. The insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 16,437 shares to 100,564 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 15,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).