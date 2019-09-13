Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Declined While Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Cut Holding by $751,982; Cme Group (CME) Position Maintained by Advisory Alpha Llc

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 19937.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 7,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 8,015 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, up from 40 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $205.4. About 627,429 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME Group Confirms Preliminary Approach to Buy NEX Group; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 09/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 8; 23/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs slump again on cash prices, trade war threat; 11/04/2018 – Russia says will give sanction-hit Rusal short-term liquidity; 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Clearing Operations Underpin Cme And Ice Creditworthiness; 14/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 13; 19/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: SLUMP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 09/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs jump on short-covering after recent lows

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 9,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 577,261 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.63M, down from 587,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $78.29. About 1.49M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 9,661 shares to 338,848 shares, valued at $29.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 59,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wafra holds 255,007 shares. 420,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. 4,498 are owned by Oarsman Capital. Mondrian Invest Limited reported 171,150 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management owns 191,611 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 29,213 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Advisors reported 149,122 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Dnb Asset Management As reported 107,179 shares stake. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus reported 4.19% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Jennison Assocs Ltd accumulated 1.50 million shares. Davenport & Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.28% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Greenleaf Tru holds 7,316 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 5,253 were reported by Laffer Invs.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.83 million for 17.02 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

