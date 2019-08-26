Dominion Energy (D) Market Valuation Declined While Dnb Asset Management As Has Increased Its Position; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lifted Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) as Shares Rose

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 58.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 7,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 19,640 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, up from 12,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $222.26. About 458,079 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 5,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 106,343 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15B, up from 100,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $76.58. About 1.21 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard accumulated 2,302 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Chase Invest Counsel Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,831 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Lc accumulated 0.35% or 81,892 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 20,516 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 445 shares. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.1% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 41,478 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Asset Limited Co accumulated 1,050 shares. Coldstream Cap Management, a Washington-based fund reported 2,255 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.08% or 71,666 shares. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 29,257 shares. Coastline Trust invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Drexel Morgan And Com has invested 0.33% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Mai Cap Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 6,629 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 12,164 shares to 31,725 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 179,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,336 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp by 3,070 shares to 58,574 shares, valued at $3.20 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 2,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,375 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp has 4,501 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg reported 2.98 million shares stake. Patten Patten Tn reported 17,632 shares. American Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 13,854 shares. 907,358 are owned by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 312,209 shares. Charter holds 17,918 shares. Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ohio-based Valmark Advisers has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability accumulated 48,874 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 42,590 are owned by Hartford Fincl Management. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.38% or 277,630 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 10,392 shares. Stewart Patten Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,698 shares.