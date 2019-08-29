Dominion Energy (D) Holding Held by Tnb Financial; As Facebook Class A (FB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Regis Management Co Has Trimmed by $862,702 Its Holding

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 5,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 41,816 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 36,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 2.06M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 5,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 26,928 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 32,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.76. About 9.39 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK TOLD US THAT IT WOULD INFORM ALL USERS WHOSE DATA WAS MISUSED IN THIS FASHION; 01/05/2018 – For More Than Just Friends? Facebook Will Soon Offer a Dating Service; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB); 22/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S ICO SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE TO PURSUE THE WARRANT TO OBTAIN ACCESS TO DATA AND INFORMATION TO TAKE FORWARD ITS INVESTIGATION; 22/03/2018 – Ionic Security Calls Facebook Data Controversy a Privacy Problem (Video); 03/04/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Sen. Warner Responds to Facebook’s IRA Announcement; 20/03/2018 – The firm is at the center of a controversy following multiple reports that said it collected private information from Facebook profiles of more than 50 million users without their permission; 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: SITES THAT USE ITS SERVICES GET DATA IF LOGGED OUT; 22/03/2018 – Facebook, the World’s Dumbest Smart Company: Fully Charged; 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg reportedly deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Inv Management holds 13,018 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested in 17,737 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Orleans Mngmt La holds 1.74% or 29,680 shares. Oppenheimer And invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Griffin Asset reported 1.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 4,351 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 114,033 shares. Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 0.44% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Virginia-based Of Virginia Va has invested 1.83% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 170,520 are owned by Crawford Investment Counsel. Bath Savings Trust holds 0.1% or 6,201 shares. 27,228 were reported by Willingdon Wealth Mgmt. 717,715 were accumulated by Adage Group Inc Llc.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 64,131 shares to 72,000 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 1,515 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Caprock Group reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cordasco Financial Net accumulated 100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Beaumont Prtn Limited Liability Co invested in 0.73% or 40,972 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 105,908 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Orrstown Services accumulated 43 shares. Pennsylvania-based Peoples Fincl Serv Corp has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dragoneer Inv Ltd accumulated 481,266 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Lc holds 0.39% or 53,590 shares in its portfolio. Barnett has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 540 shares. Platinum Inv Mgmt has 8.54% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.18 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 2.65 million shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Com reported 0.26% stake. Northeast Inv Mgmt stated it has 2.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 1.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 28.12M shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.42 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.