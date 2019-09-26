Dominion Energy (D) Holding Held by Schnieders Capital Management Llc; As Lear (LEA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Lazard Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 49.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 8,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 25,125 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 16,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 3.35M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 70.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 208,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 87,586 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, down from 295,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $118. About 380,798 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Propert (NYSE:BRX) by 150,183 shares to 3.24 million shares, valued at $57.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.07 million for 8.45 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1.