Dominion Energy (D) Holding Held by Godsey & Gibb Associates; American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Holder Friess Associates Decreased Its Position

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 240,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 661,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.19M, down from 902,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 3.10 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO REALIZED $0.08 PER SHARE OF TAX BENEFIT IN 2017; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DIGITAL BUSINESS CONTINUED ITS GROWTH, RISING OVER 20 PCT IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 22C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 10%; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters: Chandrasekaran’s Appointment Returns Board to 7 Members; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q EPS 22c

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 9,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 195,829 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.14M, up from 186,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 3.93 million shares traded or 4.49% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $694.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,620 shares to 181,784 shares, valued at $14.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,246 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Alexandria Ltd Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,201 shares. Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tdam Usa has invested 0.73% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lee Danner And Bass has 0.24% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 29,193 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 114,431 shares. Moreover, Cibc World Mkts Inc has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.41% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 4.49M shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability Co invested in 10,874 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Company owns 9,583 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt reported 3,954 shares stake. Reliant Invest Llc has invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 2,087 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Skba Cap Limited Liability has invested 1.99% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 40,159 shares to 369,279 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 17,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

