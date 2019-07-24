Dominion Energy (D) Holding Held by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose, Staley Capital Advisers Has Raised Its Stake by $2.34 Million

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 32.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 1,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,409 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, up from 4,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $985.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $6.32 during the last trading session, reaching $2000.81. About 2.47 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 23/03/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: SCOOP: Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Amazon’s Dominance Has Changed the Landscape for Corporations (Video); 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO BEZOS SAYS SCRUTINY NORMAL FOR BIG CORPORATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Squeeze Suppliers to Curb Losses in Price Wars; 01/04/2018 – Crown Prince Meets with Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Satya Nadella; 09/05/2018 – Amazon exec calls Seattle’s proposed head tax on big businesses ‘super dangerous’

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,738 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 38,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 2.61M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 25,000 shares to 175,069 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,074 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Adr (NSRGY).

