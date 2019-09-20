Dominion Energy (D) Holding Has Raised by Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Headinvest Has Raised Its Stake by $789,880

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 6,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 147,382 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.40 million, up from 140,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 2.65M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.27. About 2.13 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO

Headinvest Llc, which manages about $500.60M and $353.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP) by 10,215 shares to 8,996 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 34,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,124 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Altfest L J holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,296 shares. Rampart Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,912 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 147,527 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 57,163 were reported by Daiwa Grp. California-based Pacific Global Management Communication has invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 16,320 were accumulated by First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division. Arcadia Mgmt Mi accumulated 161 shares. Whitebox Advsr Llc holds 149,333 shares. Swiss Bankshares owns 0.37% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2.67M shares. Dumont Blake Invest Ltd Co has 0.38% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,961 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited accumulated 2,234 shares. 54,770 are held by Puzo Michael J. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn owns 110,416 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel owns 37,859 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Cap accumulated 0.02% or 850 shares.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,263 shares to 59,537 shares, valued at $12.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 104,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,704 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).