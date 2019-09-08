Dominion Energy (D) Holding Has Lifted by Wills Financial Group Inc; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Goodman Financial Has Cut Its Position

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 14/05/2018 – Three out of Amazon’s 10 board members are female; 01/05/2018 – Oath Selects AWS as Its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus weighs new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – CO MAY ISSUE ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS UNSECURED COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES UP TO A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME OF $7.0 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution; 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER; 06/04/2018 – AMAZON IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO USE ITS ALEXA VIRTUAL ASSISTANT TO START A PERSON-TO-PERSON PAYMENTS FEATURE- WSJ, CITING; 29/05/2018 – The group is supporting a shareholder proposal calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 13,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 89,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, up from 75,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.74M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Paul Koonce to Retire From Dominion Energy – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 46% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 13% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 68% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability has 0.27% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 16,332 shares. Lawson Kroeker Inc Ne stated it has 18,842 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 0.62% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Chase Inv Counsel Corporation holds 0.17% or 4,205 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 63,773 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 7.51M shares. Maryland Cap owns 21,585 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset has invested 0.38% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 265,814 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Murphy Mngmt Inc invested 0.36% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Creative Planning reported 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fulton Commercial Bank Na accumulated 52,739 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,454 shares to 43,405 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,000 are held by Telemark Asset Mgmt Lc. Strategic Wealth Ltd Com reported 20,113 shares stake. 359,431 were reported by Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 259,965 shares. 7,500 were reported by Cooperman Leon G. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 1.09% stake. Ranger Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 51 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 266 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.98% stake. Tanaka Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested 3.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Leavell Mngmt reported 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Limited has 2.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 232,304 shares. Accuvest Glob Advisors has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gruss And Company holds 14.07% or 7,550 shares in its portfolio. Monetta Service invested in 7.31% or 5,700 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Amazon to double downtown Portland office with 400 new jobs – Portland Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.