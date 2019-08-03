Dominion Energy (D) Holding Has Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company; Noesis Capital Mangement Lowered Its Aecom Technology (ACM) Position by $2.96 Million

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 15,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 110,239 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 94,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.09 million shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Aecom Technology Corp (ACM) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 8,500 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.00M, down from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Aecom Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 999,937 shares traded or 0.77% up from the average. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 22/03/2018 – MASS EQUITIES & AECOM PARTNER ON MAJOR DENVER DEVELOPMENT; 14/03/2018 – AECOM-ALSO REFINANCING A $500 MLN CANADIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY, $250 MLN AUSTRALIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY EACH WITH TERMS EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2023; 22/03/2018 – Mass Equities and AECOM partner on major Denver development; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $110 MLN; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – ALSO INTENDS TO SELL AND EXIT CERTAIN NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Rev $4.79B; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss $119.7M; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.50 – $2.90; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ACM’s profit will be $111.72 million for 12.11 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.90% EPS growth.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp (NYSE:KYN) by 3,800 shares to 39,025 shares, valued at $626.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 9,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 4.79 million shares. Lyrical Asset Limited Partnership reported 4.51M shares stake. Pitcairn stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 30,891 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.06% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Pnc Fincl Serv Gp holds 5,191 shares. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited owns 19,766 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 8,237 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 13,615 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 131,900 shares. Synovus Corporation holds 0% or 265 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Com owns 76,074 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 40,532 shares.

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By AECOMâ€™s (NYSE:ACM) 6.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Solid AECOM Looks Cheap After Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AECOM urged to review strategic options by Starboard – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AECOM (ACM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) by 9,362 shares to 12,412 shares, valued at $569,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,421 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.