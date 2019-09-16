Dominion Energy (D) Holding Has Increased by Covington Capital Management; Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) Stake Maintained by Ariel Investments Llc

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 12,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 93,596 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24M, up from 81,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $78.49. About 2.47M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) by 60.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 671,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.52M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 1.07M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 143,220 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.02% or 45,426 shares. High Pointe Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,740 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Nomura Asset Management Company accumulated 32,713 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 351,017 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk has 0.03% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 181,738 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 5,779 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd accumulated 11,229 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 74,468 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 344,097 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 4,793 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Management Ab invested in 289,140 shares.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $7.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4,045 shares to 640,937 shares, valued at $92.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 326,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 27,809 shares to 429,692 shares, valued at $32.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 6,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,111 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Corp has 2.6% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 18.29M shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd holds 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 95,754 shares. Ls Llc has invested 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 722,885 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 8,746 shares. D L Carlson Investment holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,006 shares. Tortoise Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 3,842 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora reported 641 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3.12 million shares. Reliant Inv Llc holds 0.24% or 4,075 shares. 3,931 were accumulated by Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability. Boys Arnold reported 4,094 shares. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Crow Point Prns Ltd invested in 264,827 shares or 3.29% of the stock. The New York-based Estabrook Capital Management has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

