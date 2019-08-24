Dominion Energy (D) Holding Boosted by Smith Salley & Associates; Cam Group Holding A Has Upped Its Holding in Amazon (AMZN) by $539,340 as Share Value Declined

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 66.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 63,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 159,698 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24 million, up from 95,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 3.15 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 0.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 303 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 303,511 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540.48M, up from 303,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – IATA SAYS PROPOSES TO CREATE JOINT GLOBAL REGISTERY FOR LARGE DRONES WITH THE UN’S AVIATION AGENCY; 20/03/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon taps health information expert with Texas connection to lead health tech business; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 31/03/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon, again, over U.S. postal rates; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES OPERATING INCOME $1,400 MLN VS $890 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com — 8th Update; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Plan to Sell Drugs to Hospitals — CNBC; 27/03/2018 – Amazon strikes distribution deal with France’s Casino; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Can and Will Sharpen its Secret Weapon: Fully Charged

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions and 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,413 shares to 41,676 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,795 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 4,232 shares to 37,392 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 48,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.37M shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.