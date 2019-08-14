Dominion Energy (D) Holding Boosted by Schnieders Capital Management Llc; Verity Asset Management Has Raised Holding in Altria Group Com (MO) as Shares Declined

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 56.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,775 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 10,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.38. About 3.28 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 122.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 6,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 12,095 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 5,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 5.67 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. The insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baxter’s PrisMax OK’d in Canada – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 61% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 462,297 are owned by Uss Investment Management Ltd. Andra Ap stated it has 77,500 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 4,747 shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 176,325 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 33,144 shares. Philadelphia Tru stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Element Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 85,665 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 162,181 shares. Narwhal Capital owns 46,580 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 2,900 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Co reported 3,755 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.15% or 44,699 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd reported 23,615 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valmark Advisers reported 27,278 shares. Moreover, Wealth Architects Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,600 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited reported 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Spinnaker Tru reported 18,732 shares stake. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,990 shares. Wms Ptnrs Limited Co owns 18,094 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 115,644 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mariner Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Co Of Virginia Va holds 0.59% or 77,159 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com accumulated 44,000 shares. Condor Cap Management invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.37% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 35,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.31% or 12,362 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria: 6.3% Dividend Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Altria – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.