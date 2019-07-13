Dominion Energy (D) Holder Wills Financial Group Has Upped Its Stake by $1.02 Million; Fiduciary Counselling Has Boosted Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding by $376,350

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 13,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, up from 75,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 2.87 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 2.86 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11,368 shares to 2,264 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Stockfish Devin W had bought 5,195 shares worth $119,640.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4.