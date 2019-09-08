Dominion Energy (D) Holder United Asset Strategies Cut Holding as Valuation Declined; Gabelli Securities Stake In Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco (PACB) Was Boosted

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco (PACB) by 147.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 720,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 489,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $852.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 1.11 million shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500.

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 42.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 55,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 74,177 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 130,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.74 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) or 180,392 shares. Invesco stated it has 19,195 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 435,950 shares. Capstone Advsr Limited Com holds 247,313 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Pcl has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,056 shares in its portfolio. 28,731 were reported by United Serv Automobile Association. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) LP accumulated 142,502 shares. Citigroup reported 2.25M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 509,222 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 395,379 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 1.74M shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 642,089 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associate Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 88,142 shares.

More notable recent Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pacific Bio (PACB) Plunges After UK CMA Comments on Illumina (ILMN) Deal – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Illumina Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on May 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Pacific Biosciences Is Tumbling Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “46 and You: Genetic Testing = Giant Growth Market – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Biosciences Launches New Sequel II System, Featuring ~8 Times the DNA Sequencing Data Output – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc Cl C by 21,900 shares to 19,128 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 47,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,428 shares, and cut its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp Unit Ex.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Needs Clarification – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 68% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Covia Holdings (NYSE:CVIA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 86% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy Continues Preparing for Hurricane Dorian, Urges Customers to do the Same – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,660 shares to 13,730 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 26,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Management Corporation La invested 1.74% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Illinois-based Tru Department Mb Bank N A has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Crossvault Mngmt Ltd owns 0.95% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 24,083 shares. North Amer Mngmt Corp has invested 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,165 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation holds 0.13% or 182,267 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 127,462 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Exchange Mgmt Inc has invested 0.87% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Corporation has 9,583 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. 405 were accumulated by Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 52,520 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. First City Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Endurance Wealth Management owns 0.4% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 31,657 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Private Na reported 5,949 shares.